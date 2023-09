MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a domestic violence-related shooting in the Hazel Green area Wednesday night.

According to MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson, officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Ready Section Road around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Patterson confirmed one person was found dead.

Detectives and CSI are still determining what happened.