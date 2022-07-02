HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A deadly Saturday morning wreck closed part of a major highway.

Huntsville Police said I-565 EB was closed at the exit for Huntsville International Airport shortly before 6:45 a.m.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed to News 19 that two vehicles were involved in the wreck, however, police later clarified three cars were involved. In the first vehicle, Webster said 1 pediatric patient was pronounced dead at the scene; HEMSI took four more and an adult driver to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services all in serious condition.

In a second vehicle, three people were injured. Webster said HEMSI took one person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and Decatur-Morgan EMS was called to take a second person to Huntsville Hospital. The third person injured told first responders they didn’t want to go to the hospital.

HPD investigators believe the wreck may have happened when a vehicle on the shoulder attempted to merge back onto the interstate.

The interstate was reopened shortly after 11:15 a.m.