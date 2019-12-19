1 dead, 3 injured after bank robbery suspect goes on stabbing spree in Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. (WIAT & CNN) Police say a bank robbery suspect is under arrest after a deadly stabbing spree. It happened in Beaverton, Oregon Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect stabbed four people, killing one woman after he attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank.

According to Wells Fargo, the person killed was a customer who was inside the bank at the time. Authorities say another person was stabbed in the bank and one more person stabbed inside a Planet Fitness that is located down the sidewalk.

Police say the suspect took that person’s car, then stole another car and stabbed one more person, after he left the Murray Hill Marketplace.

Authorities say managers at the Murray Hill Marketplace Safeway store told them the suspect may have bought the knife he used in the stabbings at the Grocery stores just minutes before it happened.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested after he ditched the second car and tried to run on foot.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Police say the three surviving victims are being treated for their stab wounds. No word on their condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.