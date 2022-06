BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, the shooting took place after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Both victims were found in a car.

“It appears that the victim was targeted,” Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.