BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, a man inside a car was shot around 6 a.m. in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Clemons told CBS 42 that an argument led to the shooting.

Clemons confirmed that a female “in her late teens” was also shot, but it is unknown if she was an intended target or bystander.

No other information is available at this time.

