1 customer killed, another hospitalized after armed robbery at Virginia Denny’s restaurant

MANASSAS, VA – (WIAT & CNN) A customer shot inside a Virginia Denny’s Restaurant has died. Another customer who was injured in the deadly armed robbery is in the hospital.



Police say the tragic incident happened early Thursday around 2:55 a.m. at Denny’s restaurant in Manassas located on Sudley Road. Two armed men entered the business and began demanding property from customers and employees.





During the encounter two men, customers were shot before the suspects ran from the scene. Officers arrived and located the gunshot wound victims and provided first-aid until emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

At the time of the shooting police say, there were over 20 people including employees inside of the location. Some people managed to escape as the two suspects entered the restaurant.

The first victim was sitting in the restaurant at the restaurant with a few other people when the incident happened. The second victim had just walked into the incident picking up a food delivery order from an unnamed company. Police say the food delivery employee was the victim who was shot and killed.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the victim has been identified as 56-year-old Yusuf Ozgur, of Manassas. The victim who has been hospitalized has been identified as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man.

The victims did not know each other or the suspects. The shooting is being investigated as a random act of violence.



Law Enforcement is still searching for the two suspects. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located.



Prince William County Police say the suspects are described as two black men in their late teens early 20s. They are about 5’10”-6’0” tall, and about 180 pounds.

Both men were last seen wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

The Denny’s is expected to be closed all day Thursday as the investigation continues.