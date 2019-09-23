Hoover man charged with additional sex crimes against underage girls

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (10/7): Additional charges have been filed against a Hoover man for sex crimes against two underage girls.

Police in Colorado aided in the investigation into 24-year-old Amran Mohsen Kassim Almansoob.

The new charges include second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of enticing a child to enter a home or vehicle for immoral purposes, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child.

No other information has been released at this time.

Original (9/23): A 24-year-old Hoover man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against an underage girl.

In a press release sent out by the Hoover Police Department, Amran Mohsen Kassim Almansoob turned himself over at the Jefferson County Jail after being charged with eight charges involving sex crimes against a girl. The investigation was first launched by the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit in early August after receiving information from police in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Detectives were able to identify a victim in Jefferson County and obtained arrest warrants for Almansoob last week.

Almansoob, who is being held on a $1.5 million bond, is charged with the following crimes:

-Second-degree sodomy

-Production of obscene matter

-Possession of obscene matter

-Enticing a child to enter a vehicle for immoral purposes

-Traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act

-Second-degree sexual abuse

-Electronic solicitation of a child

-Enticing a child to enter a home for immoral purposes.

Due to the age of the victim and the sensitive nature of the case, no further information was released on the case. Additional charges in Alabama, Colorado and others students are possible as the investigation continues. I anyone has any information on Almansoob or the case, contact Sgt. Daniel Lowe at 205-739-6762.