Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram she will be a headliner at the 2020 Glastonbury Festival.

Glastonbury is one of the world’s largest music festivals.

This year more than 200,000 fans attended.

The festival will be from June 24th until June 28th.

Next year is the 50th anniversary of the U.K. event.

The other announced headliner for Glastonbury is former Beatle Sir Paul Mccartney.

