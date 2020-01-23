Rapper Juice Wrld’s official cause of death revealed

Rapper Juice Wrld’s official cause of death is being released.

The medical examiner in his investigation says the artist died from an accidental drug overdose, of Oxycodone and Codeine in his system.

According to a police statement, last December, officers were called to the Chicago Midway International Airport to assist federal authorities “in regards to a private jet arriving at the airport which contained a large amount of narcotics.”

The statement also says the rapper had a seizure during the search and later died at the hospital.

According to Soundcloud, the popular rapper was the most streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform in 2018.

