Rapper Juice Wrld initial autopsy inconclusive

Investigators are still searching for an official cause of death for rapper Juice Wrld.

An initial autopsy could not determine how the artist died.

Monday the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office in Chicago revealed additional tests will be conducted.

Police say Juice Wrld suffered a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

Juice Wrld later died at a nearby hospital.

In May, the artist was named was named the top new artist at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

In 2018, Soundcloud named the artist the most streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform.

His song “Lucid Dreams” had the most plays of any song last year.