Rapper A$ap Rocky performs concert in Sweden

Rapper A$AP Rocky gave a free concert in Stockholm, returning to the Swedish Capitol after his conviction for assault there in August.

The artist appeared at the city’s Ericsson Globe Arena.

Rocky posted an open invitation to his concert on Instagram on Wednesday.

In June, police arrested Rocky, along with his two bodyguards, and charged him with assault after a 19 year old man was hurt in a brawl.

Rocky and his bodyguards were all convicted, but received conditional sentences sparing them from prison time, unless they commit similar offenses in the future.

