Rapper A$AP Rocky gave a free concert in Stockholm, returning to the Swedish Capitol after his conviction for assault there in August.
The artist appeared at the city’s Ericsson Globe Arena.
Rocky posted an open invitation to his concert on Instagram on Wednesday.
In June, police arrested Rocky, along with his two bodyguards, and charged him with assault after a 19 year old man was hurt in a brawl.
Rocky and his bodyguards were all convicted, but received conditional sentences sparing them from prison time, unless they commit similar offenses in the future.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama woman starts scripture card ministry to help others in hard times
- Rapper A$ap Rocky performs concert in Sweden
- ‘Come here’: Waterbury family says they don’t feel safe in home after someone hacked their Ring camera, yelled at them
- City of Hoover set to become trafficking-free zone
- Ozark police officer shot, taken to hospital