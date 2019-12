Singer Alanis Morissette is announcing she will go on tour in 2020.

The North American tour marks the 25th anniversary of her “Jagged Little Pill” album.

It kicks off June 2nd in Portland, Oregon. To make the event even more 90’s the tour will also feature bands “Garbage” and “Liz Phair”.

Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album sold more than 15 million copies in the United States, with hits like “Ironic” and “Hand in my Pocket.”

Tickets go on sale December 13th.