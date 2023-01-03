ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night.

According to Sheriff Billy Murray, James Pier, 16, was last seen near Arrowhead Road in Cropwell around 9 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’5″, 135 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and athletic pants.

If you have any information on Pier’s whereabouts, contact the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333. You can also submit a tip online via their website.