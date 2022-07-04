CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman in Calhoun County.

Betty Cobb was last seen at her residence on Choccolocco Road. She left her keys and phone on her bed and her glasses were found in the driveway along with groceries.

Cobb is described as being 5-foot-7 inches, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She could be wearing a pink shirt with blue jeans capris pants.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-236-6600.