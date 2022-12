HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old woman who was last seen in Hale County Thursday.

Hester Brown was last seen at around 6:00 a.m. in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hale County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 624-9941 or call 911.