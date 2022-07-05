CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman.

Freida Stidham was last seen in the area of County Road 1518 Monday around 1 p.m. She was wearing a pink shirt with the word “Nana” on it and green shorts.

Stidham may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She is believed to be in a 2000 Chevrolet Lumina with an Alabama license plate reading “25CK512.”

She is described as being 5-foot-8 inches, 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Investigation revealed that she may have recently been in Madison, Athens and Elkmont, AL as well as Ardmore and Pulaski, TN.

If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-735-2425 or call 911.