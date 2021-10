JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Health will introduce the newest mental health crisis center funded by state Tuesday morning.

The center, the fourth of its kind in Alabama, will serve individuals with mental illness and substance use disorders, expanding access to care more broadly than ever before. Details about the new center will be unveiled during Tuesday’s press conference.

The 10 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.