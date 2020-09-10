Mental Health Matters – Full Show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – Having an open discussion about Mental Health is more important now than ever before. With all of us navigating our new normal during this global pandemic, we must nurture our mental health as well as our physical health.
Living Local Host, Lillian Lalo, sat down with representatives from Children’s of Alabama, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Crisis Center, and The National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability.
Each organization shares important and relevant mental health information that you can use today, or remember for a future need that involves your mental health or someone you love.
Mental health matters for each one of us. You can help spread these important mental-health messages by sharing this full show with your friends and family. Or, if a particular story stands out, we have the individual links listed here:
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability.
We are all traveling this path together. Remember to nurture your mental health along the way.