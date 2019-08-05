Skip to content
WIAT
Birmingham
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
The Search for Cupcake
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Top Stories
St. Clair County power substation on fire, power outage for ‘undetermined amount of time’
Top Stories
Crime Stoppers receiving hundreds of tips on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case
Scranton police searching for man who used $1 million bill
Child seriously injured after being hit by a train in Maryland
JPMorgan to push to hire more with criminal records
Weather
Sports
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
One Class at a Time
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Man impersonating officer pulls over van full of cops
Crime Stoppers receiving hundreds of tips on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case
Former FBI agent gives insight on Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney investigation
BPD: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered
‘Don’t give up hope and keep your faith in God strong,’ says Tuscaloosa County mother whose daughter disappeared in 2003
CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes
Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!
CBS 42 Community Events
Light The Night
More CBS 42 Community Events