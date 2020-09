Leeds, Ala.(WIAT)- The Pixel Room at the Grand River Outlets in Leeds is gearing up for a big event on Thursday, September 10. It’s called Yappy Hour.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit, Hand-in-Paw.

Organizers say you can take a selfie with your pet, enjoy a doggie park and cocktails. This event begins at 2 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. at the Pixel Room.

To purchase a ticket, go to www.thepixelroombham.com.