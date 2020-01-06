The Harlem Globetrotters ‘Pushing the Limits’ in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Birmingham at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Sunday, January 12th at 3:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.
LATEST POSTS
- Investigator says teen admitted he shot Lowndes Co. Sheriff
- Man beats girlfriend with dog chain, his father shoots him; Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates
- Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained
- Member of the ‘Fierce Five’ coaching at University of Arkansas, hopes gymnastics can rebound from abuse scandal
- Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in LA