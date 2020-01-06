The Harlem Globetrotters ‘Pushing the Limits’ in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Birmingham at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Sunday, January 12th at 3:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

