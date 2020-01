HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – Ransom Riggs is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children novels.

He is currently promoting his latest book, The Conference of the Birds, which is the fifth book in the series.

Riggs will meet with fans at the Homewood Theatre, located at 752 Brookwood Village, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 16th. To learn more about Ransom Riggs, click here.

