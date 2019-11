PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WIAT) - Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival has been named the best holiday event in the world for the last 12 years. It features over five million lights, as well as shows, food, shopping, Santa and his workshop, and Rudolph in the Holly Jolly Junction. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through January 4, 2021. For more information, click here.