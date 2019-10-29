Mark Your Calendar: Moss Rock Festival

CBS 42
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The 14th annual Moss Rock Festival will be held at the Preserve in Hoover November 2-3. The eco-creative festival will feature art, live music, food trucks and much more. For more information, click here.