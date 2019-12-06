Breaking News
Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

Mark Your Calendar: “Merry & Bright!”

Mark Your Calendar

by: Andi McMicken

Posted: / Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform free performances of “Merry & Bright!” at the Riverchase Galleria at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th. For more information, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events