Mark Your Calendar: “Merry & Bright!”

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform free performances of “Merry & Bright!” at the Riverchase Galleria at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th. For more information, click here.
