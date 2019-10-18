Mark Your Calendar: “Ghostbusters” in Concert

In this Wednesday, July 3, 2019 photo, Iranian musicians play while performing 19th century Russian composers in Tehran Symphony Orchestra at Unity Hall, in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Experience director Ivan Reitman’s two-time Oscar and two-time Golden Globe-nominated film, screened live as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra performs Elmer Bernstein’s Grammy-nominated score and Ray Parker Jr.’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping theme song, “Ghostbusters”.

The concert will be held at the Samford University Wright Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25th. Tickets start at $25, with discounts available for students and groups. For ticket information, click here.