Mark Your Calendar: Focus On Fairfield

OOVER, Ala. (WIAT) - A Career Fair and Veterans' Resource Fair will be held at the Finley Center in Hoover from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th. To pre-register and view a list of participating companies and veterans' resources, click here. Vettes4Vets and the City of Hoover are also hosing a Salute to Veterans Ball from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on November 7th. For ticket information, click here.