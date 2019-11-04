Mark Your Calendar: Focus On Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, November 7th, 2019, “Focus on Fairfield” presents its first-ever historical photographic exhibition at the Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery, complemented by a student art contest. Pre-K through 12th grade students from Fairfield City Schools, Restoration Academy, Grace House, Foundations Early Learning & Family Center, and Christ Episcopal Church are participating. The event includes a reception at 6:30pm to recognize art show winners and remarks by U.S. Senator and Fairfield native Doug Jones at 7:15 p.m.