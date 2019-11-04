Mark Your Calendar: Focus On Fairfield

Mark Your Calendar
Posted: / Updated:
fairfield city hall_83243

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, November 7th, 2019, “Focus on Fairfield” presents its first-ever historical photographic exhibition at the Stephen Smith Fine Art Gallery, complemented by a student art contest. Pre-K through 12th grade students from Fairfield City Schools, Restoration Academy, Grace House, Foundations Early Learning & Family Center, and Christ Episcopal Church are participating. The event includes a reception at 6:30pm to recognize art show winners and remarks by U.S. Senator and Fairfield native Doug Jones at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events