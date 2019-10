BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- You have a chance to lace up your shoes and help a good cause in October. The annual Alabama Parkinson Fighter Walk and 5K.

It is being held at the UAB Campus Green on October 5, 2019. The run begins at 8 a.m. and the walk at 8:30 a.m.

All proceeds will go to UAB Neurology Department for Parkinson research.

If you would like to register for the walk, go to www.runsignup.com/fighterwalk5k-signup.