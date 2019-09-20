Mark Your Calendar: A Taste of Louisiana Food Festival and Cook off

HOOVER, Ala.- You can enjoy a taste of Louisiana without having to leave Central Alabama. A Taste of Louisiana Food Festival and cook-off is a celebration of the food and culture of Louisiana.

Local restaurants and teams of area “chefs” will compete for bragging rights for the best Cajun dish. Patrons pay one price to enter and get to taste each team’s dish. They also cast their vote for their favorite team’s dish to win the People’s Choice Award.

Organizers say there will be dishes like jambalaya, etouffee, red beans and rice, and gumbo, just to name a few. In addition to the food, there will be music, an auction and raffle with some gift items and a Kids’ Zone.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 5 at the Hoover Met. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Sid Strong Foundation. The foundation funds pediatric cancer research and college scholarships for local students. The Sid Strong Foundation was founded in honor of the local teenager, Sid Ortis. He died in October 2015.

The cost of the event is adults-$15, kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be bought at the gate the day of the event or in advance at atasteoflouisianabirmingham.com.