Bob Sykes Private Bar-B-Q Tour & Demo

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – Come hungry and enjoy an unforgettable finger-licking time when you visit the legendary pitmaster and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and southern BBQ.
Private tours will be held on January 11 and February 29. Click here for ticket information.
