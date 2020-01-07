Bob Sykes Private Bar-B-Q Tour & Demo

Mark Your Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – Come hungry and enjoy an unforgettable finger-licking time when you visit the legendary pitmaster and restaurateur Van Sykes as he explains the history of Bob Sykes and southern BBQ.

Private tours will be held on January 11 and February 29. Click here for ticket information.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories