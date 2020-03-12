Birmingham Bulls Host St. Patty’s puck giveaway

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 is teaming up with the Birmingham Bulls for a St. Patty’s Puck giveaway on Saturday, March 14.
The first 1,000 fans 18 and over will receive a St. Patty’s Day puck, courtesy of CBS 42.
For ticket information, click here.
LATEST POSTS
- Michigan records third case of coronavirus
- Suspect charged in shooting of Birmingham police officer
- Members of Congress try to curb widespread panic of coronavirus pandemic
- Congress working out details of coronavirus financial aid
- Troy tells students to stay home ahead of coronavirus outbreak