Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Update
Local News
Alabama News
Inside this Day with Scott Richards
Special Reports
Good News
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
U.S. & World
Tech News
Weird
Entertainment
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Weather Wednesday
Traffic
Sports
NFL Draft
SEC Football
High School Sports
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
Japan 2020
Watch
What’s on CBS 42?
CBS 42 News
Breaking & Live Events
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Newsfeed Now
Let’s Talk Law
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
CBS 42 Cares
One Class at a Time
Contests
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
Search
Search
Search
mark your calenda
“Yappy Hour” at The Pixel Room
Video
TRENDING STORIES
Lecrae to perform at St. Clair Prison on Friday
Jelly Belly distances itself from ‘gold ticket’ candy factory giveaway
Police: Man chases woman into police station lot, shoots her
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
Calera grocery store buys machine to sanitize carts in wake of coronavirus outbreak
CBS 42 Cares
Virtual Race Series Encourages Individuals To Get Active and Increase Funding for Autism Services
Support Vulcan Park and Museum
Video
Help CBS 42 and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama fight hunger. Here is how you can help!
Video
See more on CBS 42 Cares page