‘Peril’ co-author Robert Costa moves from Post to CBS News

This 2021 image shows journalist and author Robert Costa, who was named chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News. (Lisa Berg via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Political reporter Robert Costa is jumping from The Washington Post to CBS News, where he was named Thursday as the network’s chief election and campaign correspondent.

Costa, co-author with Bob Woodward of “Peril” about the final days of the Trump administration, said that he’s concerned about the fragile state of the American democracy and the need to aggressively cover attempts to undermine it.

Costa has been a national political reporter at the Post since 2014.

“I really wanted to grow as a journalist and find new ways to tell the story of our political times,” he said in an interview. “To me, there’s no place better than CBS News with its legacy and integrity to do that.”

He said the Post is a “first class organization” and that he was open to potential collaborations between the newspaper and CBS News.

Reporting for “Peril” and attempts by former President Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election made clear to him the need to closely follow efforts to change how America votes and how that vote is counted, he said.

He begins at CBS News’ Washington bureau on Feb. 13, and will contribute to the network’s broadcast, digital and streaming platforms, the network said.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, has made a series of moves this month in Washington. Mark Lima, formerly West Coast bureau chief, is taking over as Washington bureau chief. Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face the Nation,” will also be executive editor of politics and Matthew Mosk is moving from ABC News to become senior investigative editorial director.