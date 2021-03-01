Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot last week during a robbery in Hollywood when two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, described the violence and his recovery “from a very close call with death” in social media posts Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool,File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was shot last week during a robbery in Hollywood when two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, described the violence and his recovery “from a very close call with death” in social media postsMonday.

Ryan Fischer’s posts included pictures taken from his hospital bed, where he says “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs.

Fischer was shot once as he walked three of Lady Gaga’s dogs on Wednesday night on a street just off the famed Sunset Boulevard. Video captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured Fischer’s screams of “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Police are seeking two men in the attack and said Monday they are still investigating.

The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, werereturned unharmedFriday evening when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them. Detectives do not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and did not know if she would receive the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga had offered for the dogs’ return. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her support during the ordeal, writing “your babies are back and the family is whole … we did it!” in Instagram posts. A third dog, named Asia, escaped the assailants and lies down next to Fischer “while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot (sic) wound,” he wrote.

The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.