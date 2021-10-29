Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- On Saturday, the Magic City Classic will kick off for the 80th time at Birmingham's Legion Field.

Organizers are expecting around 67,000 fans to be at the rivalry game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University. Before the big crowds, Friday is all about preparations. The RV's are parked, tents and grills are heating up as fans return gear up for the big game.