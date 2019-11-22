Two Hoover City Schools Participate in Diaper Drive Challenge

HOOVER, Ala.- Two Hoover City schools have joined forces for Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank with a Diaper Drive Challenge and the first ever Baby Crawl.

Hoover and Spain Park High Schools are teaming up for this project. Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank helps provide basic items to families in metro Birmingham. The organization needs sizes 5, 6, and Pull-ups but all sizes are welcome.

Diaper bins are located around each school. You can also donate online at https://bundlesdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/

The winner of the challenge will be announced at the Hoover vs. Spain Park Varsity Boys Basketball game on December 6th at 7:30 p.m.