Jefferson County EMA armed with new technology, ready for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Emergency leaders are preparing for the chance of severe weather in central Alabama Monday, and should it strike, the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency will be better prepared than ever.

The agency recently finished upgrading its audio-visual systems, and the improvements will help officials gather and spread information more efficiently during emergency situations.

“The goal is that when first responders, community leaders, stake holders, partners, come to our facility to manage an event, that is my goal is to help them coordinate their response and make sure they have everything they need to save life, property, environment,” Chris Tate, an emergency management officer with the Jefferson County EMA, said.

In emergency situations, the EMA has access to information, video and audio from many sources. The new technology allows officials to route video from any source to any monitor in their building. They have similar versatility with audio. This expedites the flow of information, which is provided to community leaders to aid in decision-making. In some cases now, they’ll even be able to send that information to people in the field.

“We are a remote society now. Everybody is detached from facilities,” Tate said. “And we recognize that fact, so we want to make sure that we have the capability to send that information out to the field or to those community leaders who may not be able to get in to our EOC.”

He says they’re still a bit limited in that capacity, but they’re meeting with leaders from Microsoft about new technology for the future.

And they’re not wasting old monitors that were replaced in their EOC. They moved those their training room, which now can easily be set up as an extra EOC, if needed.

“Typically it’s set up like a normal classroom,” Tate said. “For an activation, we can very quickly turn that into an EOC floor annex. I can have everything in that training room that I have in this EOC floor. There’s no missing of information, no missing of data. They have what I have, and I can get what they have.”

They finished the updates in time to help manage the Magic City Classic in late October, and Tate says the upgrades will help with many other events. But Monday could mark the first time they need them for a severe weather situation. Whatever happens, they’ll have the right technology to be prepared.