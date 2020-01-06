Gas prices spiking, could stabilize soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama’s average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline is 45-cents higher than it was a year ago according to GasBuddy. But it may not be a sign of any long-term increases.

The current Alabama average is $2.36 per gallon, which is up about nine cents over the last month. Clay Ingram, a spokesperson for AAA, says that’s mainly due to increased demand during a holiday season that featured record-setting travel. As for the year-to-date increase, Alabama saw a dramatic drop in gas prices late in 2018 that we didn’t see late in 2019. But Ingram says the weeks between mid-January and mid-February usually provide the lowest gas prices of the year, and he expects that to happen again.

For the year, Ingram expects that prices will be about the same as they were last year. That’s despite the state’s new gas tax, which increased six cents in the fall of 2019, and will go up two cents more this fall.