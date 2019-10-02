First responders spend a ‘night out’ in the community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – From Pell City to Pelham, first responders are enjoying a ‘National Night Out’. In Hoover, The Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation is hosting a fundraising comedy and music event for Children’s Harbor and UAB cancer research. It’s providing a number of departments the opportunity to enjoy–and give back–a little light-hearted time back to their communities.

“Children’s Harbor, one of the things they do is sponsor Camp Conquest,” explained Cpt. Scott West with Hoover Fire, “and the fire department is very involved in that, and it’s just an opportunity for the kids to go and have some fun, free of charge.”

Children’s Harbor serves pediatric burn survivors. The camp is hosted at Lake Martin. “The fire department, as well as other organizations come down there to volunteer their time and do fun activities with the kids,” said West. “It’s just a chance to get the kids away for a little while.”

CBS 42 also stopped by the National Night Out event hosted in Pelham, where we spoke with Sgt. Preston Jones. “What we’re doing is we’re bringing our equipment and our people out to interact with the community,” he said. “We let them see what we use and some of the resources that we have.”

