Christmas Village Festival underway at the BJCC

With only 55 days left until Christmas, thousands of shoppers are flocking to Birmingham this weekend to take advantage of the Christmas Village Festival at the BJCC.

The event began Wednesday with a private shopping event that drew in an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 shoppers.

More than 700 vendors have items for sale this year which include food, clothing, jewelry, decorations and much more. Many of the items are handmade.

The event opens to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. and adult tickets cost $12. Tickets for children ages 6-12 cost $6 and children under the age of 6 get in free.

