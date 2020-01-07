Girl Scout cookie season is here

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 2020 Girl Scout cookie season is here! The Girl Scouts have unveiled a new cookie flavor called Lemon-Ups. To learn more about the new tasty treats and to find out where you can buy Girl Scout cookies near you, click here.

