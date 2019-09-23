Bill Clark speaks to media as UAB Blazers begin conference play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– UAB Blazers are off to 3-0 start to the 2019 season as they getting ready to begin the C-USA play against Western Kentucky. The Blazers defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 35-3 on Saturday.

In the last two weeks quarterback Tyler Johnston, III has thrown for 632 yards and head coach Bill Clark likes the development of his quarterback. “Seeing him take these steps and kind of being that complete quarterback we have been looking for he already had the intangibles but to put that together with trying to make all the throws we want him to make have been good to watch.”