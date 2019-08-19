Inmate who escaped Staton Correctional Facility in August recaptured

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (12/10): The inmate who escaped from the Staton Correctional Facility back in August has been recaptured nearly four months later.

Kevin Bradley Nelson, 50, escaped from the prison in Elmore County on Aug. 19. He was serving a 24-month sentence for receiving stolen property.

Nelson was caught in Clanton Tuesday at 11 a.m. according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

No other information has been released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.

—

ORIGINAL (8/19): An inmate has escaped from the Staton Correctional Facility Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Kevin Bradley Nelson, 49, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. at the correctional facility in Elmore. Nelson is serving a 24-month sentence for receiving stolen property.

Nelson is described as a white male, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

Nelson was last seen wearing his issued white inmate uniform.

If you have any information on Nelson’s whereabouts, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.