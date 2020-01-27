Wellness Passport gives access to 25 health-related businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle gives us an inside look at the Birmingham Wellness Passport.

The wellness passport is a tool that gives users special access to 25 different health-focused businesses for six weeks.

True40 owner and Wellness Passport co-founder Kaitlyn Bentley said it’s a great way to try many new fitness trends without breaking the bank.

“We have so many great health and wellness options Birmingham, but we don’t have a big corporate program like a class pass that enables people to try them all out and find what works best for them,” said Bentley. “So we decided to create that ourselves.”

From February 10 – March 22, 2020, passport holders gain access to 18 fitness studios and get discounts at seven wellness-focused businesses in the Birmingham area.

Passports cost is $75, but have already sold out. For people wishing to acquire a passport, there is a giveaway from January 26 – January 29.

Visit @thebhamdj and @bhmwellnesspassport on Instagram for details.

