Physical exams to detect heart disease

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People across the country are raising awareness for cardiac disease for Heart Month. In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle talks with Dr. William Hardwick at Vestavia Pediatrics about the importance of getting exams to detect heart problems.

“The original, first, best test is just having a good complete, physical exam,” said Hardwick. “Which includes sitting down, talking face-to-face with them, getting a good history of current concerns and current complaints, as well as anything that’s happened in the past.”

Some heart diseases, like sudden cardiac arrest, are nearly impossible to predict.

“First, recognize the event, call 911,” said Hardwick. “Hopefully by now, all facilities are going to what’s called an AED, which is an automated external defibrillator, which is life-saving in the case of sudden cardiac arrest.”

Other conditions, like coronary artery disease (CAD), have contributing factors including poor diet, smoking and obesity. CAD is the most common type of heart disease in the United States.

