Signs and symptoms of diabetes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, November is National Diabetes Month. Michelle checked in with a family learning to manage the disease.

Tina Puckett has lived with type 2 diabetes for more than 10 years. Earlier this year her daughter, Alana, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“I worry more for her and how she’s feeling about it, than I do my own thing,” said Tina. “But I do worry about her.”

Nine months ago, Tina noticed her daughter was more thirstier than usual, and was urinating often. That’s when Tina decided to test Alana’s blood sugar using her own glucose meter.

“Mom just all of a sudden checked it and it was like 350 something,” said Alana.

Common symptoms of diabetes include:

Frequent urination

Feeling very thirsty

Extreme fatigue

Blurry vision

Dr. Joy Atchison at Children’s of Alabama says identifying diabetes symptoms and testing a child for the disease could ultimately save a life.

“This time of year we particularly want people to be aware that diabetes presentation can be confused with other common illnesses,” said Atchison. “We think of a child with vomiting this time fo year as possibly having the flu or a stomach flu, where that could actually be some of the first signs of diabetes.”

She said both type 1 and type 2 diabetes seem to be on the rise in children.

“With regard to type 2, it all parallels the increase in obesity in our country and particularly here in Alabama,” said Atchison. “It’s a big problem.”

