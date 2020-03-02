Keeping your skin hydrated in the winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Like the seasons, your skin can see changes throughout the year. In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle went to Village Dermatology to find out how to keep skin healthy and hydrated in the winter.

Village Dermatology owner Dr. Jenny Sobera said she sees a lot of patients coming in with complaints of new skin irritation this time of year.

“A lot of people come in not even with the complaint of dry skin,” said Sobera. “They come in with itchy skin, or rashes or eczema that they’re not used to, especially on the lower legs, the back.”

She said these conditions can usually be attributed to dryness.

“We’re just drying out our skin and disrupting our skin barrier,” said Sobera. “And then when that skin barrier disrupts, I tell people it’s like a mud bed that drys and cracks.”

Skincare expert Susan Small said lifestyle habits during the winter contribute to feelings of skin dehydration.

“One thing about winter months is we are opening our days indoors with the heat cranked up. We’re sitting by the fire, we’re taking long hot showers to try to stay warm and cozy. But those are the very thing that dries our skin.”

Taking shorter hot showers and using a humidifier can help ward off drying effects. To help with repair, she recommends using products with two key ingredients: ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

“Hylarunic acid is like a drink of water,” said Small. “Your creams are the thing that locks that moisture in. And so if you’re acne-prone, oil-free would be the best option.”

She said a great way to lock in moisture — apply moisturizer within 60 seconds of getting out of the shower.

