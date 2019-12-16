Immune-boosting foods to keep your body healthy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flu cases in the United States have been elevated for five weeks and cases continue to rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In this week’s Living Well with Michelle, Michelle went to the market with registered dietitian Mim Gaines to talk about foods you can eat to keep your immune system strong.

“When winter comes, we want you to have more vitamin C,” said Gaines. “We often hear be sure you’re drinking your orange juice. What I like to say instead of orange juice, I’d rather you eat the orange.”

Gaines said when you opt for the whole fruit instead of juice, you retain the beneficial fiber and consume less sugar.

Another easy way to get vitamin C — regularly incorporate other citrus in .

“I’ve heard a lot of people will put lemon in their water first thing in the morning,” said Logan. “That sounds like an easy way to get it in.”

While vitamin C gets a lot of hype, Gaines said not to overlook another important micronutrient.

“That zinc mineral,” said Gaines. “We’ve seen a lot of cough drops include zinc, because it does have a healing effect.”

Foods that contain vitamin C:

Oranges

Grapefruit

Kiwi fruit

Blueberries

Foods that contain zinc: