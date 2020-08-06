Krispy Kreme giving educators free donuts

(WIAT) — Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts and coffee next week for all educators during Educator Appreciation Week.
Krispy Kreme said it’s their way of saying thank them for all that you do. The doughnut chain will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts a second dozen Aug. 11.
Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you everyone helping out during this difficult time… including teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.
