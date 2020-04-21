Trump administration issues new guidance for nursing homes to combat COVID-19

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Trump administration issues new guidance for nursing homes to combat coronavirus. Nursing homes will now be required to report coronavirus cases directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as to patients and their families.

The directive from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mark a significant change in practice. The CDC has not formally tracked the number of Covid-19 cases that spread inside homes for vulnerable elderly patients. Thousands have died. This also comes after Rick Emerson’s 93-year-old mother, Jewel, contracted COVID-19 at Marian Regional nursing home in March. Rick said he wasn’t notified until two days after she took the test.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma addressed the media during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Sunday. “It’s important that patients and their families have the information that they need, and they need to understand what’s going on in the nursing home,” said Verma.

“As we reopen the United States, our surveillance effort around the Covid virus will also begin in nursing homes,” Verma said. “This will support CDC’s efforts to have surveillance around the country and to support efforts around contact tracing” in communities where the virus spread began in long -term care facilities, she added.